Brush fires threaten homes in Greece

Three firefighters have been hurt as they battled a large brush fire south of the Greek capital, Athens.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of dozens of homes in two communities in Lagonissi, a coastal area 30 kilometers from Athens, after several homes and cars were destroyed in the fire.

Dozens of firefighters and fire engines are taking part in the operation.

Winds up to 60 kilometers per hour were hampering the firefighting effort, while temperatures in the area reached 35 degrees Celsius.

Summer wildfires are common in Greece.

Wildfires are also taking a toll on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica and in Albania.