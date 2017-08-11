Phantis
Two tons of cannabis in sailboat off Kythera

About two tons of cannabis was seized by the Greek coast guard and two men were arrested on Friday after conducting search on a motorized Italian-flagged yacht sailing south of Kythera.

According to the authorities, the two suspects, an Italian and an Albanian national, had loaded the drugs in Albania and sailed along the western Greek coast, attempting to deliver their cargo to several Aegean islands

The coast guard in Neapoli Voion is conducting the investigation while the search continues for possible accomplices and the recipients of the drugs.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

