Two tons of cannabis in sailboat off Kythera

About two tons of cannabis was seized by the Greek coast guard and two men were arrested on Friday after conducting search on a motorized Italian-flagged yacht sailing south of Kythera.

According to the authorities, the two suspects, an Italian and an Albanian national, had loaded the drugs in Albania and sailed along the western Greek coast, attempting to deliver their cargo to several Aegean islands

The coast guard in Neapoli Voion is conducting the investigation while the search continues for possible accomplices and the recipients of the drugs.