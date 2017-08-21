Phantis
German Foreign Ministry pokes fun at Breitbart gaffe

Posted on August 21, 2017, 2:57 pm
Germany’s Foreign Ministry is having some fun at the expense of a Breitbart News gaffe.

The online news site’s London operation on Friday used a photo of famous German soccer star Lukas Podolski riding on a jet-ski to illustrate a story headlined “Spanish Police Crack Gang Moving Migrants on Jet-Skis.”

The image prompted immediate online ridicule, and the site quickly removed it. The photo was taken of Podolski in 2014 just before the start of the World Cup final in Brazil.

Breitbart also apologized, saying “there is no evidence Mr. Podolski is either a migrant gang member, nor being human trafficked.”

The Foreign Ministry posted the same photo Monday on Facebook to advertise its upcoming open house, saying “if you want to visit via jet-ski, please use the Fischer Island dock.”

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

