State Museum of Contemporary Art: The heart of Thessaloniki cultural life

The State Museum of Contemporary Art (SMCA) was established in December 1997 and is located in the northeast section of the Monastery of Lazariston in the area of Stavroupoli, at Thessaloniki.

The Museum was enriched in 2000 with the exhibits of the Costakis collection, which includes more than 1,275 masterpieces of Russian avant- garde works of art.The permanent exhibition includes artists covering a wide range of mediums such as paintings, sketches and ceramics, also the “Costaki” collection is representative of important Russian avant-garde, one of the most interesting periods of world art that flourished in the first quarter of the 20th century with artists such as: Kazimir Malevich (the originator of the avant-garde Suprematist movement), Wassily Kandinsky, Lyubov Popova (Cubist, Suprematist and Constructivist), Vladimir Tatlin (Architect, Painter, and Sculptor), Alexander Rodchenko (artist, sculptor, photographer and graphic designer, Ivan Kliun (painter, graphic artist and sculptor) and several others.

The museum, which has a significant presence in the cultural life of Thessaloniki, organizes exhibitions both from the permanent collection and the periodical exhibitions of modern art.

The State Museum of Contemporary Art is also the main organizer of the 6th Thessaloniki Biennale of Contemporary Art set with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Greece.

Official Website

City: Thessaloniki – City Center

Addresses: Kolokotroni 21 Moni Lazariston – Stavroupoli and Warehouse B1 Port of Thessaloniki

Warehouse programme

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 10.00 to 18.00/ Sunday from 11.00 to 15.00

Moni Lazariston program

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays 10.00 to 18.00

Warehouse Phone: +30 2310 593 270, +30 2310 546 683

(Moni) Lazariston Phone: +30 2310 589 140/1/3

State Museum of Contemporary Art is closed on 25 – 26 December, 1 January, 25 March, Orthodox Easter Sunday and 1 May

Source: ERT