Employment program for 10,000 long-term unemployed citizens

The electronic platform of the Greek Manpower Employment Organization (OAED) will open in the forthcoming days for the submission of applications by long-term unemployed persons of 55-67 years old, for their employment in companies of municipalities, districts and other public sector bodies and organizations, announced OAED Head Maria Karamesini talking on ERT.

This program, with a budget of 120 million euros, provides for 12-month employment, with the possibility of another 12-month prolongation, up to 600-euro monthly salary and full social security coverage. The main program objective is to support this category of unemployed citizens, who find it difficult to enter the labor market, so that they fulfill the term necessary to be entitled to pension.

Source: ERT