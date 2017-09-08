Greece

Railway connection for Greek and Bulgarian ports

mm

Posted on September 08, 2017, 4:00 pm
15 secs

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Bulgarian counterpart, Boyko Borisov, signed on Wednesday a memorandum of cooperation for the railway connection of Greek and Bulgarian ports. The railroad will connect three Greek ports (Thessaloniki, Kavala and Alexandroupoli) with three Bulgarian ports (Burgas, Varna and Ruse on the banks of the Danube). Apart from strengthening bilateral relations, the railroad is also expected to support cargo transports, given that it will include the logistics centers of the transit ports, and will be an important part of trans-European transport networks.

This project promotes growth in the transit areas, is a powerful leverage for the development and facilitation of flows in the wider area, and demonstrates the potential for collective activities in the Balkan countries and the EU member states. It also lays the foundations for further strengthening of Greek-Bulgarian relations and for continuous cooperation in a developmental and constructive direction.

 

Source: ERT

mm

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Kotzias calls for EU to condemn countries that supply North Korea

NEXT ARTICLE

International cooperation to combat tax evasion

Related Post

Schulz sees ‘reasonable compromise’ on Greek welfare measures before next Eurogroup

Schulz sees ‘reasonable compromise’ on Greek welfare measures before next Eurogroup
/ Dec 15
‘Return of Parthenon Marbles an international request’

‘Return of Parthenon Marbles an international request’
/ Feb 19
Informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to focus on FYROM and Greek-Turkish relations

Informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to focus on FYROM and Greek-Turkish relations
/ Apr 28