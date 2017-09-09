The economic climate in Greece is starting to change and this supports the government’s plan to lead Greece out of the adjustment program in 2018, government Vice-President Yiannis Dragasakis said at an event organized by the ministry of education at the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on Saturday.

“The climate in the economy and society is changing. From deep recession, the economy has entered a phase of stabilization. There may be different estimates on the pace and intensity of the recovery – if it is 1.5 pct or 2 pct – but no one can question this trend,” he said.

These developments support the government’s plan to complete the adjustment program in the summer of 2018 and the plan for post-bailout Greece, he continued, adding that it will promote a new model of sustainable and equitable growth compatible with the comparative advantages of the country, an increase in manufacturing and exports, a development of sector-specific partnerships and a new socially responsible entrepreneurship.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

International cooperation to combat tax evasion

NEXT ARTICLE

Overcrowding of refugee sites on Greek islands causing distress

Related Post

China says it will cooperate with Trump but warns on Taiwan

China says it will cooperate with Trump but warns on Taiwan
/ Dec 22
Lithuanian ‘elves’ combat Russian influence online

Lithuanian ‘elves’ combat Russian influence online
/ Dec 28
Moscovici: We will do our best to reach an agreement

Moscovici: We will do our best to reach an agreement
/ May 31