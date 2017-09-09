The economic climate in Greece is starting to change and this supports the government’s plan to lead Greece out of the adjustment program in 2018, government Vice-President Yiannis Dragasakis said at an event organized by the ministry of education at the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on Saturday.

“The climate in the economy and society is changing. From deep recession, the economy has entered a phase of stabilization. There may be different estimates on the pace and intensity of the recovery – if it is 1.5 pct or 2 pct – but no one can question this trend,” he said.

These developments support the government’s plan to complete the adjustment program in the summer of 2018 and the plan for post-bailout Greece, he continued, adding that it will promote a new model of sustainable and equitable growth compatible with the comparative advantages of the country, an increase in manufacturing and exports, a development of sector-specific partnerships and a new socially responsible entrepreneurship.