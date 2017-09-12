Eldorado Gold considers suspension of mining operations in Greece

Canadian mining company Eldorado Gold announced, on Monday, a possible suspension of its investments in Greece. According to the company’s announcement, this is due to continuing delays in the issue of routine permits and licenses for the construction and development of the Skouries and Olympias projects in Halkidiki. “It is extremely unfortunate to find ourselves at this impasse when we should be advancing an important commercial project in partnership with Greece and adding another 1,200 jobs to our current workforce of approximately 2,400 people in Greece”, commented George Burns, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eldorado Gold.

On his part, Interior Minister Panos Skourletis stated that the Greek government operates based on rules, while Environment and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis stressed that the fact that a company judges Greek prime ministers, ministers and political parties is unprecedented. On the other hand, New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis commented that within a few hours, Mr. Tsipras’ announcements on attracting investments have proven to be empty talk, adding that this sends an extremely negative message to foreign investors.

Source: ERT