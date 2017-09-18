Private investments are the main instrument of economic growth, stressed New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a press conference at the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair, concluding his three-day visit in Thessaloniki. “For the next 6-7 years, Greece needs 100 billion euro investments to be able to reach the EU average”, he said, adding “the next governing party of New Democracy will be fully coordinated and devoted to attracting investments”.

Mr. Mitsotakis questioned the “clear exit from the memoranda” that the Prime Minister has promised, adding that the country will be bound to a strict framework after 2018 as well. It would be good for Greece to gain access to the markets and this would have been already the case if the first six-month term of SYRIZA, that is the first six months of 2015, had not intervened, he said.

Source: ERT