New Skopje government abandons intransigent positions

After the deep crisis of the Gruevski days, the political situation in Skopje seems to be stabilizing and the country is gradually recovering.

In an interview of his with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Foreign Minister of the new government of FYROM Nikolay Dimitrov refers, inter alia, to the ongoing dispute with Athens over the name of the country.

“We do not need hundreds of monuments to feel proud of the Macedonians. We want to overcome the empty nationalism, which is based only on the erection of monuments or on the designation of roads, stadiums and airports as Alexander the Great, “commented Minister Dimitrov.

According to the report, the new Skopje government is ready to do whatever it takes to overcome the skepticism of Athens.

“Macedonia needs friends and allies in order to achieve a major change” concluded the head of the neighboring country’s diplomacy.

Source: ERT