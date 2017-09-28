In its report, World Economic Forum (WEF) ranks Greece in the 87th place among 137 countries globally, with respect to competitiveness. Based on 2016 data, the total score for Greece, which has lost one place in this year’s ranking compared to last year, is 4.02 out of 7, that is slightly higher than last year’s 4. The most competitive countries are Switzerland, the US and Singapore.

In detail, Greece is ranked in each of the 12 ranking pillars as follows: institutions (87), infrastructure (38), macroeconomic environment (117), health and primary education (48), higher education and training (44), goods market efficiency (93), labor market efficiency (110), financial market development (133), technological readiness (50), market size (58), business sophistication (73) and innovation (75).

Source: ERT