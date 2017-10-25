Talking to Greek journalists about the outcome of his official visit to the US, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appeared satisfied, saying that there was the greatest support possible to Greece both during his meetings with the US President and Vice-President, and during his meetings with businessmen, investors and Greek expatriate associations.

On Wednesday, that was the last day of his visit to Washington, Mr. Tsipras met with US Vice-President Mike Pence, to whom he presented the Greek views regarding economy recovery, while also delivering a paper on the Turkish violations in the Aegean Sea. The Greek Premier then addressed Brookings Institution, where he stressed that Greece is turning into an energy, telecommunications and transport hub, shipping and tourism are thriving, and Greece guarantees security and stability in a sensitive region. On Thursday, Mr. Tsipras will be traveling to Brussels to attend the European Council summit.

Source: ERT