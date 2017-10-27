Phantis
Greece Sports

The Olympic Flame travelling to the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in South Korea

mm

Posted on October 27, 2017, 10:47 am
14 secs

The Olympic Flame began its long trip from Ancient Olympia to the 23rd Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The ceremony for the lighting of the Olympic Flame took place in the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic Mr. Prokopis Pavlopoulos and the President of the International Olympic Committee Mr. Thomas Bach, who both stressed the role of the Olympic Games as a symbol of hope and peace.

The ceremony began with students from the local schools forming the five Olympic circles, and parading holding the flags of all countries belonging to the Olympic family. The Olympic flag was raised under the sounds of the Olympic anthem, followed by the national anthems of the Republic of South Korea and Greece and the raising of the flags of the two countries. The ritual of the lighting of the Olympic Flame took place at the temple of Hera.

Source: ERT

mm

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Seventy-eight refugees to pursue academic studies in Greece in embassy-backed initiative

NEXT ARTICLE

Negotiations still in progress

Related Post

One man dead after building roof collapses in Patras

One man dead after building roof collapses in Patras
/ Aug 4
ND criticizes ‘erratic and opportunistic’ government after Eurogroup decision to freeze debt relief

ND criticizes ‘erratic and opportunistic’ government after Eurogroup decision to freeze debt relief
/ Dec 14
Eurozone halts Greece debt relief

Eurozone halts Greece debt relief
/ Dec 14