The Olympic Flame travelling to the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in South Korea

The Olympic Flame began its long trip from Ancient Olympia to the 23rd Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The ceremony for the lighting of the Olympic Flame took place in the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic Mr. Prokopis Pavlopoulos and the President of the International Olympic Committee Mr. Thomas Bach, who both stressed the role of the Olympic Games as a symbol of hope and peace.

The ceremony began with students from the local schools forming the five Olympic circles, and parading holding the flags of all countries belonging to the Olympic family. The Olympic flag was raised under the sounds of the Olympic anthem, followed by the national anthems of the Republic of South Korea and Greece and the raising of the flags of the two countries. The ritual of the lighting of the Olympic Flame took place at the temple of Hera.

Source: ERT