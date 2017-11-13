Phantis
Greece

Kammenos: Greece could benefit greatly from signing of EU defence cooperation deal

mm

Posted on November 13, 2017, 3:25 pm
33 secs

BRUSSELS (ANA/C. Vasilaki) – Greece will benefit greatly from the deeper EU defence cooperation signed during the Foreign Affairs and Defence Council in Brussels on Monday, Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said after the meeting.

Twenty-three of the EU’s 28 member nations signed up to launch the Permanent Structured Cooperation of the EU, or PESCO, which will be backed by the EU defense fund.

“This day could be a historic one” Kammenos said, adding that this the first time that EU funds will be available for the defence industry. “A condition to move European defense forward is for all EU countries to respect and defend the Union’s borders,” he said noting however that there isn’t yet a military interconnection for joint exercises between European countries and that cooperation at the operational level is needed.

Kammenos said Greece has proposed the study and construction of a new firefighting aircraft.

The project will enable member-states to jointly develop defence capabilities, invest in shared projects and enhance the operational readiness and contribution of their armed forces. The agreement will enter force once it’s been legally endorsed, probably in December.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Beyond Mamma Mia! Hollywood courted as Greece vies for slice of movie millions

NEXT ARTICLE

Gang with suspected neo-Nazi links vows to force migrants from Greece

Related Post

Positive measures agreed with lenders include lower tax rates, new jobs, household support

Positive measures agreed with lenders include lower tax rates, new jobs, household support
/ May 3
Greek Government: We have reasons to believe there will be white smoke by Sunday

Greek Government: We have reasons to believe there will be white smoke by Sunday
/ Apr 28
Tsipras: Greece’s economy is recovering

Tsipras: Greece’s economy is recovering
/ Sep 12