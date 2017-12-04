ERT launches the era of hybrid television

On Monday, December 4, ERT launched the ERT Hybrid Hybrid Service Platform, which will be freely available to those who have HbbTV-Ready smart TVs and internet access.

The ERT Hybrid platform includes the following services:

Catch-up Video, which contains almost the entire ERT television program broadcasted over the past eight days.

Exclusive broadcasts of sports events on the ERTPlay online channel.

Video on Demand, with a selection of the thematic categories (Archives, Sports, News, etc.) of the ERT TV program.

Possibility of listening to the 27 radio stations of ERT, with useful information such as program etc.

The program of all ERT channels for the next hours and days.

An interactive application for the weather.

The new broadcast standard allows Internet services to be integrated into televisions alongside the linear TV broadcast program.