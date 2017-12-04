ERT launches the era of hybrid television

On Monday, December 4, ERT launched the ERT Hybrid Hybrid Service Platform, which will be freely available to those who have HbbTV-Ready smart TVs and internet access.
The ERT Hybrid platform includes the following services:
- Catch-up Video, which contains almost the entire ERT television program broadcasted over the past eight days.
- Exclusive broadcasts of sports events on the ERTPlay online channel.
- Video on Demand, with a selection of the thematic categories (Archives, Sports, News, etc.) of the ERT TV program.
- Possibility of listening to the 27 radio stations of ERT, with useful information such as program etc.
- The program of all ERT channels for the next hours and days.
- An interactive application for the weather.
The new broadcast standard allows Internet services to be integrated into televisions alongside the linear TV broadcast program.