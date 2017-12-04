NATO’s chief says he’s looking forward to talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and that the military alliance is too focused on security issues to be distracted by rumors about Tillerson’s future.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the alliance “and NATO ministers are able to focus on the core tasks of the job we have to do despite any speculation and rumors.”

Stoltenberg praised Tillerson’s “strong personal commitment to the trans-Atlantic bond and to NATO.”

President Donald Trump denied Friday that he wants to oust Tillerson, calling reports to that effect “fake news.”

U.S. envoy to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said that “there has been no change whatsoever” in planning for two days of talks between Tillerson and his NATO counterparts starting Tuesday.

