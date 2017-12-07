Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday there is a need to update a 1923 treaty that among other things established Turkey’s boarders with its neighbors.

He spoke during a televised meeting with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the start of a two-day visit.

Pavlopoulos rejected Erdogan’s suggestion, saying the Treaty of Lausanne was in need “neither of revision nor of updating.”

Erdogan raised the issue of ethnic Turks living in Greece, pointing to minority Muslims in Thrace province and questioning whether they have the freedom to exercise their religion.

The Turkish leader is due to visit Thrace on Friday.

He is the first Turkish president to make an official visit to Greece in decades.

