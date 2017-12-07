George Petrou, one of the leading Greek conductors with an international career, is a Grammy Award nominee in the category Best Opera Recording for his interpretation of “Ottone” by Handel.

The recording was made for Decca with the Italian orchestra Il Pomo d ‘Oro (performed by Max Emanuel Cencic and Lauren Snouffer, and produced by Jacob Haendel). The other four nominations in the same category include the conductors Valery Gergiev, Gianandrea Noseda, Hans Graf and Lothar Koenigs. The 60th Grammy Awards Ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2018, in Madison Square Garden, New York.

George Petrou boasts a distinguished international career with regular appearances in great theaters and symphony centers, as well as collaborations with famous orchestras. He is considered one of the most important contemporary performers of 18th century music, while his repertoire is extensive, with an emphasis on historically informed practices and opera. Over the last years, he is also involved in directing musical theatre.

Since September 2012 he has been the artistic director of the Camerata-Orchestra of the Friends of Music. Under his direction, the ensemble, adopting the international name Armonia Atenea, has become one of the most important ambassadors of modern Greek culture abroad, with triumphant appearances at major events (Salzburg Festival, BBC-PROMS, Klara Festival) and famous Europe’s halls and theaters such as the Versailles Royal Opera House, the Pleyel Hall, Brussels’s Bozar, the Palau de la Música in Barcelona and the Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow.

At the same time, G. Petrou works regularly as a conductor with well-known lyrical theaters and orchestral ensembles all over the world and has a rich discography. He is a first-time Grammy Award nominee, one of the most prominent and important institutions of international discography, but has already received many accolades for his recordings: ECHO KLASSIK, Gramophon-Editor’s Choice, DIAPASON D ‘OR, BBC RECORDING OF THE MONTH.

He has been awarded by the Royal Academy of London with the honorary title of Associate (ARAM), while the French government honored him with the Order of the Knight of Letters and Arts.

Source: ERT