The Institute of Geodynamics of the National Observatory of Athens has announced that its seismographs recorded, at 22:24 on Monday, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake, with the epicenter located 24 km to the northeast of Athens. The earthquake was particularly felt in the capital and the surrounding areas, due to its shallow focal depth. Fifteen aftershocks were then recorded until 07:30 in the morning of Tuesday, which measured no more than 2.9 on the Richter scale, and as a result, scientists consider the aftershock sequence to be normal.

In addition, seismologists report that this area has not a history of strong earthquakes, and point to the fact that the epicenters are not spread and thus, seismic energy cannot be diffused to a broader area.

Source: ERT