Cyprus’ president says the fight against extremism necessitates even closer cooperation with Greece and Jordan.

Nicos Anastasiades was speaking Tuesday during talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that were billed as the cornerstone of a new partnership.

Abdullah said his country is working with others to close off all routes for extremists. He said despite successes in Iraq and Syria, they can’t be allowed to regroup and establish footholds elsewhere.

The three leaders also urged the international community to offer more support to Jordan and other countries which have borne the brunt of a mass influx of refugees fleeing the war in Syria.

Anastasiades and Tsipras said they would ask fellow European Union member countries to lend more assistance to Jordan.

mm

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

4.4-magnitude earthquake in Northeastern Attica

NEXT ARTICLE

New proposition on the name of FYROM announced by Matthew Nimetz

Related Post

98,000 people die every year from medical errors – no data on deaths in Greece

98,000 people die every year from medical errors – no data on deaths in Greece
/ Dec 13
Greek PM meets Donald Trump amid growing US tensions with Turkey

Greek PM meets Donald Trump amid growing US tensions with Turkey
/ Oct 19
Greece approves $8bn Chinese-backed resort project outside Athens

Greece approves $8bn Chinese-backed resort project outside Athens
/ Jun 6