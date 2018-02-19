Zaev: Three out of the seven issues of the negotiations between Greece and FYROM have been settled

The Prime Minister of FYROM, Zoran Zaev, estimates that three out of the seven issues of the negotiations regarding the naming dispute have been settled. When asked about the geographical qualifier, Mr. Zaev confirmed that it is an acceptable option for his country, and said once again that several names have been mentioned.

FYROM’s Prime Minister also stated that Wednesday’s meeting of the UN special mediator, Matthew Nimetz, with Foreign Ministers Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov, in Vienna, signaled the essential beginning of the negotiations over the name. It is very important to find a respectable solution that will take into account any issues concerning national identity, he added.

Source: ERT