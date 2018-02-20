Thessaloniki mayor undergoes successful angioplasty

Phantis
Thessaloniki mayor Yiannis Boutaris underwent an angioplasty and stent placement surgery on Tuesday, after doctors found two blocked arteries during a scheduled medical check.

The mayor was admitted to the Interbalkan Medical Center in Thessaloniki for a scheduled coronary catheterization in the morning, during which doctors found two arteries with stenosis and decided he should be operated on.

Doctors are monitoring his condition at the intensive care unit and are expected to discharge him on Wednesday.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

