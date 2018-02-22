On Wednesday, Moody’s credit rating agency upgraded Greece’s credit rating by two notches to “B3”, from “Caa2”, in line with the positive ratings of two other credit rating agencies in the last period. The agency also maintains a positive outlook.

In its report, which accompanies the announcement, Moody’s sees a “clear exit” of Greece from the support program, and speaks of a significant fiscal progress. It also explains that it could further upgrade the rating if the reforms implemented during the program produce results more positive than those expected.

Source: ERT