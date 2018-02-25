Tsipras in Brussels for the informal EU Summit

Turkey’s provocative actions, the latest developments in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, EU-Turkish relations, the FYROM naming dispute and Greek-Albanian relations will be the main issues on the agenda of the meetings of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Brussels, on Friday, on the occasion of the informal EU Summit, which will discuss institutional issues regarding the course of the EU, as well as the Multiannual Financial Framework for the period after 2020.

On his part, Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will inform the EU Summit about the latest developments in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus and Turkey’s provocative actions. President Anastasiades and Prime Minister Tsipras will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to discuss the drillings in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus.

Source: ERT