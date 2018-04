Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will meet with FYR Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in Ohrid, on Thursday, within the scope of his three-day tour in the Balkans, which will end with his visit in Pristina, Kosovo, on Friday.

During his visit in Serbia, on Wednesday, the Greek FM stressed that the key to the settlement of the FYR Macedonia naming dispute is realism. Compromises should be made, which would lead to a win-win situation, he added.