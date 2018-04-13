Phantis
World

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 70 Gulenists in the military

mm

Posted on April 13, 2018, 4:05 pm
57 secs

The Turkish prosecutor’s office has issued arrest warrants for 70 soldiers because of suspicion of ties with the Muslim preacher Fatullah Gullen, a Muslim preacher in the US, wrote Milliyet. In the course of their search, the police carried out operations simultaneously in 34 Turkish counties.

The investigation is entrusted to prosecutors in the central district of Konya. It was launched on the basis of testimony by soldiers who had been arrested earlier, also because of suspicion of ties with preacher Gülen who the Ankara authorities accused of standing behind the failed coup attempt of July 2016. Since then, over 50,000 people have been arrested in Turkey and 150,000 people were removed from work.

Source: Sofia News Agency

mm

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Turkey to mediate between US, Russia on Syria tensions

NEXT ARTICLE

FYR Macedonia Government Survives No-Confidence Vote

Related Post

Two arrests made in Turkish Embassy melee case

Two arrests made in Turkish Embassy melee case
/ Jun 15
Egypt: Traces of explosives found on victims of Paris flight

Egypt: Traces of explosives found on victims of Paris flight
/ Dec 15
Google unveils latest tech tricks as computers get smarter

Google unveils latest tech tricks as computers get smarter
/ May 18