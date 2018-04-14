Funeral for fallen Mirage 2000-5 pilot held in Karditsa

The funeral for Hellenic Air Force pilot Giorgos Baltadoros, who died when his one-seater Mirage 2000-5 fighter jet crashed into the sea off the island of Skyros, was held at his home in Morfovouni in Karditsa on Saturday.

The jet piloted by 34-year-old Giorgos Baltadoros plunged into the sea on Thursday morning, about nine miles out of Skyros, as he was returning from a mission to intercept a pair of Turkish F-16s that had violated Greek air space.

The funeral was attended by friends, family, colleagues and a number of officials, among them Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, Alternate Defence Minister Fotis Kouvelis, Deputy Rural Development and Foods Minister Vassilis Kokkalis, main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Centrists’ Union party leader Vassilis Leventis, ND Vice-President Adonis Georgiadis, MPs and local government officials.