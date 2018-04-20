In the following days, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and alternate Finance Minister George Chouliarakis will meet with the heads of the International Monetary Fund and of European institutions, in Washington, within the scope of the IMF Spring Summit. More specifically, on Friday, the Greek Ministers will meet with the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, the Eurogroup President, the French Finance Minister and the President of the European Central Bank. On Saturday, they will meet with Christine Lagarde, who has expressed her support to the Greek effort, and has clarified that the IMF no longer asks for further expenditure cuts.

Greece and its creditors seem to have come one step closer to reaching an agreement on a debt relief, Eurogroup President Mário Centeno stated. On his part, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said that Greece’s bailout program will not be prolonged.

Intense talks in Washington on the Greek issue

All sides involved in the Greek issue are at the IMF headquarters, in Washington, as intense talks started on Thursday, within the scope of the spring summit of the IMF and the World Bank in the US capital.

Brussels was optimistic that the IMF and the Eurozone are close to reaching an agreement for a debt relief for Greece, as the IMF forecasts on the medium-term course of Greece’s economy are considered positive. At the same time, the so-called “Washington Group”, i.e. the meeting of the Finance Ministers of the major Eurozone economies (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) with representatives of European institutions (European Commission, ECB, ESM) and the IMF Managing Director, was toconvene on Friday, and the intentions of the new German government regarding the Greek issue are expected to be portrayed.

Source: ERT