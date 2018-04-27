Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will present the Greek development plan for the period after the memoranda to his counterparts at the informal Eurogroup held in Sofia on Friday. According to the minister, the development plan will include, among others, actions for the faster administration of justice, the strengthening of the public administration efficiency and the improvement of the business environment.

According to the meeting agenda, the heads of the Institutions delegations will inform the Eurozone finance ministers about the progress of the fourth review and the course to the successful conclusion of the program; the program should be concluded at staff-level at some point in May, so that the Eurogroup of June 21st may make decisions for the exit from the program. The issue of the further relief of Greece’s public debt will also be discussed for the first time at Eurozone finance ministers-level.

Juncker sends a message

During his meetings with State and political leaders of Greece on Thursday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sent a message for a clear exit from the memorandum. Mr. Juncker praised the outcome of the country’s efforts, and spoke of an “excellent” performance.

In his meeting with the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Mr. Juncker also stressed that he never thought that Greece would leave the Eurozone. Then, addressing the plenary of the Greek parliament, he said that Greece is a pillar of stability in the Balkans, and asked Turkey to release the two Greek military officers who have been kept in custody at maximum security prisons in Edirne since March, without an indictment having been filed.

Source: ERT