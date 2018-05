The Turkish citizen arrested in Kastanies, Evros, will be taken to the courthouse on Thursday, accused of illegal entry to Greece. The municipal official of the Municipality of Edirne illegally passed to Greek territory with an excavator, while working in the borders. As soon as he crossed the border, Greek soldiers and border guards signaled him to stop, but he went the other way, tried to cross an agricultural area and was finally arrested next to a Greek post.

Source: ERT