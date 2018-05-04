Greece

Turkish merchant ship hits a Greek gun boat off the coast of Lesvos

mm

Posted on May 04, 2018, 1:45 pm
7 secs

According to an announcement by the Hellenic Navy General Staff, “In the early hours of Friday, May 04, 2018, the merchant ship KARMATE, bearing a Turkish flag, approached and collided with the gun boat ARMATOLOS, in the sea area to the southeast of Mytilene, within the National Territorial Waters, violating the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs), as the merchant ship was the one arriving.” No serious damages or injured people were reported, and there is no risk for environmental pollution.

After the incident, the merchant ship speeded up and sailed away towards the nearest coast of Turkey, without responding to the radio calls from the Greek gun boat. The incident took place during a scheduled patrol of ARMATOLOS, as part of NATO’s operation “AEGEAN ACTIVITY” for tackling migration flows in the Aegean.

mm

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Turkish citizen arrested in Evros for illegal entry to Greece

NEXT ARTICLE

Greek island protest about migrant influx turns violent

Related Post

President Pavlopoulos: Anyone who does not respect international law will be defeated

President Pavlopoulos: Anyone who does not respect international law will be defeated
/ Jun 12
Greece, creditors agree to new bailout terms

Greece, creditors agree to new bailout terms
/ May 2
Niarchos Foundation donates 143 ambulances to the State

Niarchos Foundation donates 143 ambulances to the State
/ Apr 20