Turkish merchant ship hits a Greek gun boat off the coast of Lesvos

According to an announcement by the Hellenic Navy General Staff, “In the early hours of Friday, May 04, 2018, the merchant ship KARMATE, bearing a Turkish flag, approached and collided with the gun boat ARMATOLOS, in the sea area to the southeast of Mytilene, within the National Territorial Waters, violating the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs), as the merchant ship was the one arriving.” No serious damages or injured people were reported, and there is no risk for environmental pollution.

After the incident, the merchant ship speeded up and sailed away towards the nearest coast of Turkey, without responding to the radio calls from the Greek gun boat. The incident took place during a scheduled patrol of ARMATOLOS, as part of NATO’s operation “AEGEAN ACTIVITY” for tackling migration flows in the Aegean.