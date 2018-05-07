Greece

Hellenic Red Cross Secretary General resigns

Posted on May 07, 2018, 11:02 am
Hellenic Red Cross Secretary General Panagiotis Andrikopoulos submitted his resignation on Monday, charging that some members of the board tried to reinstall former administrators of “an old regime that harmed the Red Cross movement” and marginalized volunteers on the board who were the backbone of the organisation.

“A heterogeneous alliance in the Central Board of Directors is trying to set a divergent policy through actions and statements,” Andrikopoulos said in his resignation letter. “The board (…) is unable to define and achieve the terms of a board expansion,” by delaying the date of elections, he said. “The Red Cross movement must restore its relationship with Greek society by including in its work active citizens.”

