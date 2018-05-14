ATHENS, GREECE — Bailout inspectors have returned to Athens as Greece races to comply with the final terms of its rescue program, which ends in August.

Negotiations resumed Monday, with Greece still facing dozens of measures to address in the next ten days to remain on track for an agreement next month on the terms of bailout debt repayment after the program ends.

Athens is seeking a full return to financing itself on international bond markets following eight years of dependence on loans from other eurozone countries and the International Monetary Fund. But some creditors favor a more gradual approach.

Among the economic measures still under discussion are protections for families facing home repossession and an end to sales-tax exemptions in areas affected by the refugee crisis.

mm

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Hellenic Red Cross Secretary General resigns

NEXT ARTICLE

Tsipras-Zaev to discuss name dispute in Sofia

Related Post

New funds channeled to real economy in December

New funds channeled to real economy in December
/ Dec 7
Greeks, Turks blame each other for collapse of Cyprus talks

Greeks, Turks blame each other for collapse of Cyprus talks
/ Jul 11
Museum workers temporarily suspend called strike after PM’s assurances

Museum workers temporarily suspend called strike after PM’s assurances
/ Dec 28