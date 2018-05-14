Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General Matthew Nimetz has stated to the Press that on Thursday, May 17, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with FYROM’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The two Prime Ministers will meet on the occasion of the EU-Western Balkans summit to discuss the FYROM naming dispute.

Greece’s and FYROM’s Foreign Ministers, Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov, respectively, also met in Sounio last week, in the presence of Matthew Nimetz. Mr. Kotzias stressed that the way to FYROM’s accession to the EU will open “from the moment we reach an agreement and the agreement is legally ratified.” On his part, Nikola Dimitrov stated, “We will not abandon the effort, because we are neighbors; the sooner we reach a solution, the better.”

Source: ERT