Greece

Reactions to a possible agreement between Greece and FYROM

mm

Posted on May 31, 2018, 1:09 pm
16 secs

After FYROM’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev stated, “We are closer than ever to reaching a solution to the naming dispute”, FYROM’s President Gjorge Ivanov said that the does not accept an erga omnes solution. Gjorge Ivanov comes from the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, which opposes a constitutional amendment regarding the name.

In Greece, New Democracy has called the government to inform citizens whether a “Macedonian language and identity” has been acknowledged in the negotiations, whether Greece no longer calls for an erga omnes solution, and whether Greece will allow FYROM’s accession to NATO without FYROM having eliminated all the unacceptable irredentist references from its Constitution. On its part, the Greek government announced that for a solution to be found and for FYROM’s accession to NATO and the EU, an agreement on a composite erga omnes name must be reached, which also calls for a constitutional amendment.

 

Source: ERT

mm

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Greek workers join general strike as end of bailout looms

NEXT ARTICLE

Migrants trapped on Evros River islet transported ashore

Related Post

Foreign ministry condemns ‘barbaric terrorist attack’ in Istanbul

Foreign ministry condemns ‘barbaric terrorist attack’ in Istanbul
/ Jan 1
Avramopoulos meets Turkish PM Yildirim

Avramopoulos meets Turkish PM Yildirim
/ Feb 19
Government spokesman dismisses reports on extra measures in 2018

Government spokesman dismisses reports on extra measures in 2018
/ Apr 20