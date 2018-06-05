Greece

Migrants trapped on Evros River islet transported ashore

mm

Posted on June 05, 2018, 1:16 pm
44 secs

Thirty-four undocumented migrants who were trapped on an islet in the Evros River Delta, in northern Greece, were freed on Tuesday afternoon with the help of the local emergency squad (EMAK) and are in good health, border authorities said.

The 21 men, 6 women and 7 minors had called for help on a cellphone, and were transported to the shore.

Authorities said that although the the water level was low, there are several points in the river that are swampy and crossing is dangerous without a boat, which the migrants lacked.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Reactions to a possible agreement between Greece and FYROM

NEXT ARTICLE

Greece relaxes capital controls to prove worst of turmoil is over

Related Post

Positive measures agreed with lenders include lower tax rates, new jobs, household support

Positive measures agreed with lenders include lower tax rates, new jobs, household support
/ May 3
Tsipras: Macron’s win offers reprieve for France and Europe

Tsipras: Macron’s win offers reprieve for France and Europe
/ May 7
Moscovici: Commission to present positive compliance report for Greece at Eurogroup

Moscovici: Commission to present positive compliance report for Greece at Eurogroup
/ May 22