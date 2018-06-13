Unemployment dropped to 20.1% in March

In March, unemployment dropped to 20.1%, from 22.1% last March and 20.6% in February 2018. According to a workforce research by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the unemployed amounted to 956,260 persons, and decreased by 101,576 persons compared to March 2017. The total number of the workforce amounted to 3,793,934 persons.

The unemployment rate remains significantly higher for women (25%) compared to men (16.3%). The highest rate concerns people aged 15-24 years old (43.2%) and 24-34 years old (24.7%). At the level of regions, Epirus-Western Macedonia recorded the highest unemployment rate (25%), followed by Attica (20.8%) and the Peloponnese-Western Greece-Ionian Islands (20.4%).

Source: ERT