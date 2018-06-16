Tear gas and minor incidents at Macedonia name rally

There were minor clashes between police and protestors outside Parliament on Saturday, during a protest rally against the agreement reached by Athens and Skopje to resolve the name dispute. Police used tear gas to repel groups of protestors at the rally, while both Amalias Avenue and Vassilisis Sofias Avenue were closed to traffic.

After being repelled, a group of protestors shortly afterward made a second attempt to approach the parliament building from the right-hand entrance but were again repelled by teargas. During these incidents, one demonstrator suffered minor injuries.

Protestors, who had started gathering in Syntagma Square opposite parliament in the late afternoon, remained on the square waving Greek flags and the ‘Star of Vergina’ to express their opposition to the deal.

Using the social media, the Campaign Committee for the Greekness of Macedonia urged mass participation in the rallies taking place in Syntagma on Saturday and on Sunday at Pisoderi in Prespes – where the agreement is to be signed by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his FYROM counterpart Zoran Zaev.