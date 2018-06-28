“Dirty Dancing” comes to life in Athens

The legendary film Dirty Dancing, one of the biggest box office hits of modern cinema starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray, will come to life at Cinema Alive, the first immersive cinema experience.

On July 6, 7, 13 and 14, the Athenian audience will be “transported” back to the summer of 1963 at Kellermans Resort, in order to participate in the interactive experience together with Baby and Johnny.

Cinema Alive’s main aim of is to make the viewer part of the film. In this immersive performance, more than 30 actors and dancers will take the stage to reinterpret selected key scenes from the film. The Kellermans Resort will come alive via live music, scene props and costumes, contributing to the audience’s experience.

Following the show, a theme party based on the film will take place on the rooftop of Gazi Music Hall.

Source: ERT