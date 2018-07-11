Greece

NATO Summit revolving around Greek issues

mm

Posted on July 11, 2018, 11:05 am
14 secs

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, within the scope of the NATO Summit held in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday. Their meeting will take place on Thursday noon and will revolve around the continued detention of the two Greek military officers in Turkish prisons for the past four months, without an indictment having been filed. According to information, Athens will be particularly strict with Turkey with respect to this issue.

Regarding the process of FYROM’s accession to NATO, government sources have stressed that in his briefing before the European Council in Brussels last week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg clarified that all procedures provided for by the Agreement of Prespes will be first concluded by FYROM, and then NATO will address a formal invitation to the neighboring country.

 

Source: ERT

 

mm

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Greece expels two Russian diplomats

NEXT ARTICLE

Major archaeological find in Ancient Olympia

Related Post

PASOK: A huge sign ‘for sale’ is hanging over the country

PASOK: A huge sign ‘for sale’ is hanging over the country
/ May 22
Greeks vent fury over soldiers being ‘held hostage’ in Turkey

Greeks vent fury over soldiers being ‘held hostage’ in Turkey
/ Mar 12
‘Current government is not responsible for the 30 years of scandals’

‘Current government is not responsible for the 30 years of scandals’
/ Apr 15