Phantis
Greece Sports

Greek triumph in women’s pole vault in Berlin

Posted on August 13, 2018, 7:17 am
Greek pole vaulters Katerina Stefanidi and Nicole Kyriakopoulou won the first two places at the European Athletics Championship held in Berlin.

Rio Olympics gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi, set a championship record by clearing 4.85 meters, thus defending her title from the previous European Championship in Amsterdam in 2016.

The Greek triumph continued with Nicole Kyriacopoulou who won the silver medal by clearing 4.80m, thus gaining her second medal in the event, after earning third place in Helsinki in 2012.

British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw won the bronze medal by clearing 4.75m.

 

Source: ERT

