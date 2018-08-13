Phantis
Two villages evacuated in Evia

A large fire broke out on Sunday in a forested area of ​​Central Evia, which headed towards the villages of Kondodespoti and Stavros and which were ordered to be evacuated as a precaution.

The area has been declared a state of emergency while 186 firefighters with 62 vehicles, a group of 40 people on foot, 6 airplanes and 5 helicopters continue to operate in the area.

Moderate winds blow in the area, according to the Fire Brigade, but the fire is uncontrolled due to dense fuel.

At the same time, due to the increased fire risk, the State has issued an alarm and mixed patrols are being carried out in many areas of the country, from the Fire Department, the Police and the Army and aerial surveillance by airplanes and helicopters by the Police, the Fire Department, the Army and aeroclubs.

 

Source: ERT

