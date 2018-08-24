Independent committee to investigate the causes of the fire in eastern Attica

On Thursday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with Professor Johann Georg Goldammer, Director of the World Fire Observation Center, in the context of the radical changes in Civil Protection decided after the tragedy in Eastern Attica.

Professor Goldammer will be the head of the independent committee to investigate the causes of the lethal fire and to draw up a report on the necessary measures to be taken.

The Professor explained that the committee’s main task would be to investigate the underlying causes of this unprecedented fire, with the aim of collaboration between scientists and policy makers.

The German scientist has stressed that the radical change in landscape use, tourism that causes massive population movements and climate change are some of the factors that need to be explored in order to better protect societies and the environment against natural disasters.

Source: ERT