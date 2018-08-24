The conviction that Greece is now in place to generate surpluses, was expressed by Commissioner of European Economic Affairs Mr. Pierre Moscovici.

At the same time, the Commissioner recalled that the support programs were also officially completed, and stressed that, as a whole, Greece has made the 450 reforms that were necessary to continue its development in the future.

Commissioner Moscovici has also reiterated the need to reduce debt, without however expressing the means to achieve this goal.

“Member States have a free choice of means to reduce debt,” he stated.