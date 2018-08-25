US to impose Greece additional tariffs on steel pipes

The intention of the US government to impose duties on the imports of large steel pipes from six countries, including Greece, has caused turbulence in the domestic market.

The final decision is expected to be made in January 2019, however the US Department of Commerce has stated in a recent announcement that the large steel pipes produced in Greece, Canada, China, India, Turkey and South Korea, and usually used for the construction of pipelines transferring oil and natural gas, are sold in lower prices than those considered fair.

This particular study of the US Department of Commerce was conducted upon request of a group of US companies producing such pipes. Should these restrictive measures be implemented, additional taxes will be imposed, reaching 3.45% for Turkey, up to 132% for China and 22.5% for Greece.

Source: ERT