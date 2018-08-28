Phantis
Politics Greece

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias visits China

mm

Posted on August 28, 2018, 5:52 am
25 secs

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has travelled to Beijing, China, for an official visit. Mr. Kotzias met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and other officials of the country, and they all confirmed the perfect bilateral relations, as well as the common will to further strengthen them, with the spearhead being the economic cooperation within the framework of the ambitious Chinese investment project “One Belt, One Road”. The two sides also spoke of the rapid development of the cultural relations and the tourism between China and Greece in the last years.

Mr. Kotzias also elaborated on the diplomatic initiatives of Greece, showcasing the stabilizing role of our country in the area of the Southeastern Mediterranean. Wang Yi, on his part, praised these initiatives and spoke of Piraeus port, which plays a crucial role within the scope of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, as he said. Mr. Yi also invited Greece to attend the international fair of Shanghai, next November, which will revolve around exports to China.

 

Source: ERT

mm

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Panos Skourletis elected as new Secretary of SYRIZA party

Related Post

Greece and Algeria to ‘intensify’ bilateral relations

Greece and Algeria to ‘intensify’ bilateral relations
/ Apr 28
Hatzidakis: The fourth memorandum arrives

Hatzidakis: The fourth memorandum arrives
/ Apr 15
Economy Minister: Jury still out on whether lower taxes boost growth

Economy Minister: Jury still out on whether lower taxes boost growth
/ Jan 23