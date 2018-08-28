Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias visits China

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has travelled to Beijing, China, for an official visit. Mr. Kotzias met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and other officials of the country, and they all confirmed the perfect bilateral relations, as well as the common will to further strengthen them, with the spearhead being the economic cooperation within the framework of the ambitious Chinese investment project “One Belt, One Road”. The two sides also spoke of the rapid development of the cultural relations and the tourism between China and Greece in the last years.

Mr. Kotzias also elaborated on the diplomatic initiatives of Greece, showcasing the stabilizing role of our country in the area of the Southeastern Mediterranean. Wang Yi, on his part, praised these initiatives and spoke of Piraeus port, which plays a crucial role within the scope of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, as he said. Mr. Yi also invited Greece to attend the international fair of Shanghai, next November, which will revolve around exports to China.

Source: ERT