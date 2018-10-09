Private sector workers pessimistic, GSEE survey says

Seventy per cent of workers aged 25-44 and seven out of 10 workers with flexible jobs said they were pessimistic over the course of the country in the coming months, a survey by GSEE – Greece’s largest trade union umbrella – said on Tuesday.

The survey, conducted by Alco on a sample of 1,500 people around the country in the period August 28-September 2, 2018, showed that the current labor market conditions offered no room for optimism and that setbacks for workers in the private sector have established a negative climate which needs fundamental interventions to restore individual and collective labor law.

The survey records the levels of optimism, professional outlook, wage trends, job security, job quality and labor rights in the private sector. It showed that 66 pct of workers in the private sector remained pessimistic over the outlook for their wages in the next six months while only one in four said that his or her employer fully respected labor rights and only 55 pct felt certain of keeping their jobs in the next six months. Part-time workers were less optimistic about keeping their jobs.