Tsipras to attend meeting between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt

Posted on October 09, 2018, 11:17 am
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will take part in a meeting on Wednesday between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt in Elounda, Crete.

Tsipras will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, Environment and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis and Digital Minister Nikos Pappas, among other members from his cabinet.

According to the prime minister’s office, Tsipras will then hold meetings with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, starting at 10 am.

A cooperation agreement between the countries will be signed later in the morning and the three leaders will then make statements to press at 13:15.

