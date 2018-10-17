Phantis
Greece Arts & Humanities

Ancient mariners: Greek navy offers taste of life in galleys

mm

Posted on October 17, 2018, 1:45 pm
3 mins

For a NATO-member warship, Greece’s Olympias is pretty unusual. It’s got a zero carbon footprint, no whale-zapping sonar and an antiquated propulsion system.

The 37-meter (121-foot) wooden vessel moored off southern Athens is an experimental reconstruction of the trireme, the sleek ancient Greek warship that halted a Persian invasion of Europe and ruled the Mediterranean for centuries.

Every summer, visitors can get a whiff of life in the galleys 2,500 years ago by joining the crew of the Olympias— and work up a sweat rowing it.

The long, narrow ships carried two small sails, but propulsion was mostly provided by 170 oarsmen, seated in three rows below deck. Lower ranks got to smell the upper ones’ feet.

Visitors do all the rowing on the Olympias‘ two-hour-long public trips, conducted near Salamis island where, in 480 B.C., outnumbered Athenian triremes vanquished a Persian armada in one of the world’s most famous sea engagements.

“I was surprised at how much work it is [to] move forward,” said Swiss visitor Martin Roosli. “I can [hardly] imagine how you can row from one island to the other with this boat.”

A small navy contingent under Commander Nikos Polychronakis handles the sails and gives commands and the beat. Originally, a flute-player would have provided the rhythm— ancient Greek navies didn’t use whips, and the oarsmen were free citizens.

Polychronakis said prospective rowers worry that they’re unfit, too old, or lack rowing skills. “None of this is so important,” he told The Associated Press. “We just aim to get people to know the trireme and have fun.”

For safety reasons, the 47-tonne replica’s sorties are accompanied by navy speedboats and a fire-fighting ship.

With a top speed of 9 knots, it’s armed with a bronze ram that could smash through the thin planking of enemy vessels. No substantial ancient wrecks have been found.

“It has great maneuverability, can travel in very shallow waters and— for its time— is very fast,” Polychronakis said.

Built under plans by British naval architect John Coates in 1985-87, Olympias carried the flame for the 2004 Athens Olympics and then spent a decade on land. Trips for the public started in 2016.

Triremes dominated Mediterranean naval warfare from the 5th century B.C. and were used until early Christian times.

In the 4th century B.C. Greek states experimented with progressively bigger galleys with more than one person per oar, but never more than three banks.

One twin-hulled behemoth probably had up to eight men per oar. According to one ancient writer, it carried 4,000 oarsmen, 400 other sailors and 3,000 marines.

 

mm

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

11 migrants killed when smuggler’s car crashes in Greece

NEXT ARTICLE

Shipowner Marinakis appeals at Council of State for lifting of travel ban

Related Post

New Democracy: ‘Tsipras lied again’

New Democracy: ‘Tsipras lied again’
/ May 23
FYR Macedonia and Greece appear close to settling 27-year dispute over name

FYR Macedonia and Greece appear close to settling 27-year dispute over name
/ Jun 14
Workshop on combating fake news on the Internet

Workshop on combating fake news on the Internet
/ Apr 13