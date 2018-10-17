Phantis
Greece

Movement for Change leader Gennimata commenting on FM Kotzias’ resignation

Posted on October 17, 2018, 2:29 pm
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras chose to support National Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, Movement for Change party leader Fofi Gennimata said in Brussels on Wednesdsay, following the resignation of Nikos Kotzias as foreign minister.

Kammenos, leader of the ruling coalition’s junior partner ANEL, has been a critic of the Greece-FYROM name issue agreement which Kotizas signed with his FYROM counterpart.

“Tsipras made his choice,” Gennimata said, “marching hand in hand with Kammenos to the precipice. But they will not take the country with them,” she adde. Kotzias’ resignation, she said, “confirms the crisis brewing in the government coalition.”

Gennimata is in Brussels for a preparatory meeting Party of European Socialists leaders summit.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

